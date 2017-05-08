We will relay Abacha loot letter to Trump – US embassy – The Eagle Online
|
We will relay Abacha loot letter to Trump – US embassy
The Eagle Online
The Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria has told the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project that it will relay its letter to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, requesting the Administration to attach …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!