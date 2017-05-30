We will release for the innocent after investigations – Jamb Registrar

Two weeks after sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, candidates who have yet to know their results have expressed worries. Some of the candidates who spoke with our correspondent from different parts of the country on Monday claimed to have written the examination 14 days ago and had been checking the results online without …

The post We will release for the innocent after investigations – Jamb Registrar appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

