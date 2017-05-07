We Will Shutdown Nigeria if Buhari Does Not Conduct a Media Chat in 2weeks- Group
For several weeks, the health of President Muhammadu Buhari has been the source of speculation. He has not appeared in public for several weeks and has failed to attend several official functions including Federal Executive Cabinet meetings. The handling of the situation relating to President Buhari’s health has led to a lot of political uncertainty…
The post We Will Shutdown Nigeria if Buhari Does Not Conduct a Media Chat in 2weeks- Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!