We won’t discuss President Buhari state of health -FG

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal government has comfirmed that it will discuss the health of President Muhammadu Buhari with Nigerians, as those who think that they would soon begin to see updates on the health status and treatment of their President in London are mistaken. A top source at the presidency told Saturday Punch that such updates are completely …

