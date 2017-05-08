Pages Navigation Menu

Wear Nigerian: Chimamanda Adichie lauds fashion designers (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 8, 2017


Wear Nigerian: Chimamanda Adichie lauds fashion designers (photos)
Feminism icon and award-winning writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has commended Nigerian fashion designers for making the best outfits. The writer who kicked off her new project 'Wear Nigerian' on her Facebook page, expressed that she has been …
