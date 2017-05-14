Wedding Photos of: Daughter of Baba Ijebu and Son of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

The church wedding of Olujuwon, son of former president Obasanjo and Temitope, daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu, aka Baba Ijebu took place in Lagos on Saturday. Guests at the wedding included royal fathers, past and present National Assembly members, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic corps and a host of others. …

The post Wedding Photos of: Daughter of Baba Ijebu and Son of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

