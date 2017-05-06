Weekly political notes

President Buhari’s Health Not Bad–Wife

Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said that contrary to claims, her husband’s health was not as bad as it was being portrayed.President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has been a source of concern, especially when he failed to attend the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the third consecutive time last Wednesday. In a series of tweets on her twitter handle on Tuesday, she insisted that Buhari has continued to carry out his responsibilities as the President of Nigeria.

She said: “I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health condition. I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived. Meanwhile, he has continued to carry out his responsibilities. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening.”

Hmmm, Aisha is at it again. She has emerged from the “other room” to deliver “first hand information” regarding her husband’s health condition to anxious Nigerians. If not for anything, it is just to douse the tension in the polity. Having spoken, is anybody in doubt of the authenticity of Aisha’s admonition from the inner room? Even if none, there are questions she needs to address for clarity sake on the matter.

Aisha, Nigerians know you know all these months, just be sincere as usual. If Buhari’s health is not bad as being speculated, why has he remained incommunicado and in hibernation for weeks now, including being absent from last Wednesday’s FEC meeting? Was he in office on Tuesday or in the other room working? Must Buhari hold onto power and wait until his health condition becomes very bad, before he does the needful?

Or, should he hand over, take time off for adequate rest and medicare before resuming when he is fit? Are you saying that the cabal has lost control of Buhari and you are now in-charge fully? Are you sure no one is exploiting this situation to his or her selfish benefits? Or, has the cabal hijacked you and your husband that you cannot remain your bold and truthful self? Madam first lady, factual answers are needed from you urgently, because you know better and can save the situation.

Meanwhile, while nobody wishes Buhari dead, it is hoped that his wife knows that her husband’s health is more important than for him to be a hibernating president. While the president of Nigeria could easily be replaced, Buhari, Aisha’s husband cannot be replaced if he is no longer there.

So, Nigerians are not saying that your husband’s health condition is too bad, but it can be better handled. After all, Nigerians have been prayerful and supportive in his plight. It is your responsibility as his spouse to ensure that history does not repeat itself. After all, life is more important than anything, not even political power that is transient.

Political Leaders Responsible For Poverty In Nigeria–Obasanjo

Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed the political class, particularly those who had occupied elective positions, for the abject poverty being faced by the people they are supposed to better their lives.



He also blamed the political leaders, including the incumbent public office occupants of not using the power given to them by the constitution to effect the needed change in their various localities.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the inauguration of “Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre” in Abuja on Wednesday, said leadership is not a nomenclature or title, but a responsibility of being in front of the people to lead them to progress, prosperity and helping them to achieve their purposes or a set of objectives and targets, and not otherwise,” he said.

Hate Obasanjo or like him, he is one past Nigerian leader who has continued to speak on issues of national importance, even when he is indicting himself. Sometimes, Obasanjo’s loquaciousness and audacity gives him away as man who is flippant. If the political leaders should be blamed for the growing poverty in Nigeria, Obasanjo cannot exonerate himself, having served as military and civilian president of the country. So, where did he situate himself in this his blame game?

While Obasanjo has the right to blame past leaders for the country’s woes, it is expected of him to tell Nigerians what he did different while in office to better their lots. Instead of pontificating on national issues at every forum, Obasanjo should place his scorecard on table, if it is worthy to serve as a model for serving and upcoming leaders.

Senate Recommends Suspended SGF’s Prosecution

Senate is now in custody of the final report of its Ad hoc Committee, which investigated Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East and indicted the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal for alleged corrupt practices.

In its recommendation, the Senator Shehu Sani-led committee recommended, among others, that the suspended SGF, David Babachir Lawal, having contravened the provision of Part 1 of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (As amended); the Public Procurement Act 2007 and breached the Oaths of Office as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, should be prosecuted by the relevant authorities.”

The indictment of the suspended SGF by the Senate Committee was long expected, considering outbursts of the committee chairman, Senator Shehu Sani on the matter before now. But this does not vitiate the fact that the SGF may have breached the law and abused his office in the award of contracts.

Of what effect will the Committee report be now that President Buhari has set up a Committee to investigate the same matter? Won’t the Senate committee report pre-empt, contradict or influence the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo-led committee report on the matter?

Well, whichever way, one thing that is clear is that Lawal may not escape justice this time around, having been closed in on all fronts. He is not only embattled, he is being hunted over his alleged sins in office. That is how ephemeral power is as David Babachir Lawal, who was pulling strings in the corridors of power some months ago is now out there in the cold.

Why Buhari Was Absent From Third Consecutive FEC Meeting-Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari is to continue resting, away from official functions on the advice of his doctors, Information Minister Lai Mohammed has said.

Mohammed said this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which Buhari failed to attend for the third time running.“The President chose today to rest, he was in his office yesterday, which you all reported.“He is taking his doctors’ advice so that he can fully recover,” the minister said.

It would be recall that while commenting on Buhari’s absence at the last Wednesday FEC meeting two weeks ago, Weekly Political Notes has asked the question-what story will Lai Mohammed tell next Wednesday and the next if Buhari fails to attend?

Expectedly, vintage and oratorical Mohammed is up to the task of defending his boss. After all, that is what he was hired to do, having known that he has the capacity to do it. He has told Nigerians the reason for Buhari’s absence from the FEC meeting. It is not different from what Mohammed said last week, except that he added that Buhari was in office on Tuesday before the Wednesday FEC meeting.

But Mohammed did not disclose that he met Buhari at work on Tuesday or not. If Mohammed did not meet Buhari one-on-one working in his office on Tuesday, why should he believe that Buhari was at work as claimed, if not that he (Mohammed) is merely protecting his work at the expense of telling Nigerians the truth? Mohammed should be reminded that a snake seen by one person might turn out to be a python for another person.

Meanwhile, can Mohammed explain to Nigerians the constitutionality of Buhari’s endless rest, working from home and when it will end? The people deserve to know these, because Buhari is their president. They elected him, not Aisha and Mohammed.

Buhari’s Health Major Challenge For Nigeria– Akande

The pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bisi Akande, has said that the dwindling health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a major challenge currently facing Nigeria.Akande urged Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s divine healing.

“To avoid the ugly consequences of letting President Buhari’s ailments throw Nigeria into confusion, I am urging all Nigerians to begin to pray for his divine healing and perfect recovery,” he said.

“There are two challenges facing the country today. The first and most critical is the health of the President, which unfortunately, is a development beyond his control and for which we did not prepare.

“The second is the disorder and lack of cohesion between the National Assembly and the Presidency. These are two great red flag dangers that have the potential of plunging the country into unprecedented chaos and of destabilising the gains of democracy since 1999.

There is nothing new in Baba Akande’s narrative, except that it is coming from him. And it is the truth. Akande, a power broker and insider in APC knows what he is saying. There is no pretence about it. This is the time for patriotic Nigerians to speak out before the country gets at crossroads. His outcry is that of an elder that should not be ignored.

The peace and unity of the country is more paramount than any other thing power mongers are struggling for. It is not about Buhari, but the survival of the country beyond the unfolding drama and tension. This is not the time for political sycophancy or hypocrisy, but saying the truth.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

