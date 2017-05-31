Pages Navigation Menu

Weikert elected President of International Table Tennis Federation – Insidethegames.biz

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Weikert elected President of International Table Tennis Federation
Thomas Weikert has defeated Jean-Michel Saive to be elected President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) here today. The German received 118 of 208 votes cast to defeat his Belgian opponent, who received 90, at today's Annual General …
