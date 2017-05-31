Weikert elected President of International Table Tennis Federation – Insidethegames.biz
Weikert elected President of International Table Tennis Federation
Thomas Weikert has defeated Jean-Michel Saive to be elected President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) here today. The German received 118 of 208 votes cast to defeat his Belgian opponent, who received 90, at today's Annual General …
