Welder r*pes and impregnates 13 year-old girl

A 13-year-old girl was defiled and impregnated by a welder identified as Ugochukwu Oleka, in Aba, Abia State. Oleka, who works in Azikiwe Asa in Aba, said he only had a carnal knowledge of the girl on one occasion, blamed the devil for his action. Pleading for forgiveness for what he did, the suspect explained …

The post Welder r*pes and impregnates 13 year-old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

