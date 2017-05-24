Welfare of our pensioners, our priority — Bension-Oke

By Fredrick Okopie

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Bension-Oke has said the pensioners in the state core civil service stands at 8512 as at February, 2017.

He equally disclosed that state government has paid N1,864,396, 965.81 as pensions from May 31 2016 to April 30 2017. Dr. Bension-Oke spoke during the 2017 annual ministerial briefing in Lagos.

According to the Commissioner , in the last two years, three years arrears of 142% pension increase were paid in November 2014 to pensioners who retired on or before April 2000.

He also noted that the increase of 6% and 15% on monthly pensions were also paid in January 2015 to those who retired on or before October 1 2003, and January 1 2007.

Continuing, he said “N3, 879,412,746.05 billion was paid as pensions which varied monthly. While in November 2015, Civil Service Pensions Office facilitated and completed the payment of severance, pensions and gratuity to 73 disengaged staff of the defunct “Eko Today” which amounted to N37,171,228.22.”

The Commissioner said the “Civil Service Pensions Office, CSPO, has on going projects and targets before the end of the year on a quarterly basis: “First and second quarters are the first phase verification exercise, “I am Alive” for all pensioners. This includes, home verification exercise for physically/medically incapacitated pensioners. A total of 8,503 Pensioners are expected to participate in the exercise to be held at 20 verifications Location across the state.”

In the third quarter which is the second phase verification exercise, he informed that there would be distribution of welfare packages to pensioners aged 70 years and above.

“About pensioners would benefit from this humane gesture of the state government. Pre-retirement training workshop for prospective retirees in 2017 to prepare them for post service, this is, life after retirement.

The last quarter provides an opportunity for the state government to interact closely and to cater for the well being of the senior citizens who had spent their youth in service of the state. The programme is usually slated for the third week of December.

Life after retirement

“The Ministry of Establishments, Training, and Pensions comprises comprises two Offices and two Parastatals: Office of Establishments and Training, OE&T, Civil Service Pensions Office, CSPO, the others are Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, and Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC.

For instance, the Establishments department is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with extant rules and provisions in addition to policy formulation and implementation in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service and other core establishment Agencies.”

On training and certification of civil servants from local government, Dr. Benson -Oke said: “in the last two years, the Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, Magodo, has continued with its flagship programme like the nine months Certificate Course in Local Government Administration. Activities for the year commenced with the moderation of the year 2015 Course, and 107 successful candidates were offered provisional admission to participate in the programme for the year.”

