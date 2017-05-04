We’ll protect your interest, Ikpeazu assures Aba shoe-makers

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—ABIA State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured shoemakers in Aba that the Chinese shoe investor who is set to establish a factory in the state is not coming to take over their businesses.

There have been fears by the shoe makers in the city that the Chinese shoe producer would run them out of business when it establishes its factory in the state.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, the governor assured the shoemakers that their business interests will be protected by the government, and challenged them to take advantage of the coming of the Chinese to improve on their skills and learn new ways of doing business.

He, however, warned that the government will do everything to counter attempts to frustrate its efforts to attract foreign investment in the state.

