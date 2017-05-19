We’ll remain loyal to Nigeria, says Air Force

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Sadiq Baba Abubakar yesterday said the Air Force would remain loyal to Nigeria and the Service.

Air Marshal Abubakar spoke during the commissioning of two blocks of flats at Bill Clinton Drive, Nigerian Air Force Base, Abuja, which would be used by both transit and married officers.

According to Air Marshal Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is dedicated to the welfare of its officers and the protection of the country’s territorial boundaries. He stressed that officers and men should be more dedicated to their duties.

The NAF Chief, who praised the Chief of Logistics and the Director of Works for doing a good job regarding the project, added that the two blocks were named after two of its officers, Fg Offr A J Layelmenson and Sqn. Ldr B B Ado who died in active service in Mali.

“The young officers protected our national interests, hence the need to immortalise them. We are remembering these fallen heroes by naming the blocks of flats after them,” Air Marshal Abubakar said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Administration, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alawo, said the commissioning of the flats was good evidence that the leadership accorded a high priority to the welfare of its men.

