We’ll shutdown Nigeria if Buhari fails to conduct a media chat in 14 days – Group

A pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has threatened to shut down the country in peaceful protest if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to conduct a media chat in two weeks to let Nigerians know the true state of his health.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by both its Convener, Prince Deji Adeyanju and the Secretary, Dr. John Danfulani, it said the secret handling of President Buhari’s health by those it called a cabal has placed the country in uncertain state economically.

The group also threatened to call for Buhari’s resignation should he fail to address the nation.

“For several weeks, the health of President Muhammadu Buhari has been the source of speculation. He has not appeared in public for several weeks and has failed to attend several official functions including Federal Executive Cabinet meetings.

“The handling of the situation relating to President Buhari’s health has led to a lot of political uncertainty in the country. This economic uncertainty has in turn led to a lot of economic uncertainty as major economic stakeholders and players are unable to make short, middle and long term economic decisions.

“Furthermore, the uncertainty about President Buhari’s health is stoking ethnic and religious tensions. Only recently a user of the social networking site – Facebook – threatened to kill 200 innocent Nigerians if President Buhari dies. This threat may not be unconnected with rumours making rounds in the northern parts of the country that President Buhari was poisoned.

“To this end, we call on President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, publicly address the nation on the state of his health and other national issues. Such an address will go a long way in assuaging the socio-economic and political tensions.

“If President Buhari fails or refuses to address the nation within 14 days of this statement, we will commence a series of nationwide peaceful processions calling on President Buhari to resign from office. The processions will also call on the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly to set up a committee to assess his health in line with Section 144 of the Constitution if he fails or refuses to do so.

“While we recognise that illnesses can afflict anyone, particularly someone of President Buhari’s age, an occupant of the Office of the President has to be more forthcoming with information regarding his health. It is an obligation that the President bears to conduct himself in a manner that does not affect the peace, order and good governance of the country.

“In all this, we wish President Buhari a speedy recovery from the illnesses that plague him. However, we believe that he can no longer recover in a manner that plagues the entire country.”

The post We’ll shutdown Nigeria if Buhari fails to conduct a media chat in 14 days – Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

