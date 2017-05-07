Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Saturday May 6th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:27 am.
The field has been reduced to 80 by the cut which has been paired into 27 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Wells Fargo Championship 3rd Round Tee Times
The Wells Fargo Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:27 AM
|Luke List
|Julian Etulain
|Martin Laird
|10:38 AM
|Robert Streb
|James Hahn
|Phil Mickelson
|10:49 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Daniel Berger
|11:00 AM
|Brian Gay
|Byeong Hun An
|Zac Blair
|11:11 AM
|Retief Goosen
|D.A. Points
|David Lingmerth
|11:22 AM
|Mark Anderson
|Kyle Reifers
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11:33 AM
|Tag Ridings
|Jonathan Randolph
|Kevin Tway
|11:44 AM
|Shawn Stefani
|Emiliano Grillo
|Graeme McDowell
|11:55 AM
|Smylie Kaufman
|Patrick Reed
|Pat Perez
|12:06 PM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|J.B. Holmes
|Xander Schauffele
|12:17 PM
|Nick Taylor
|Alex Noren
|Ben Martin
|12:28 PM
|Brian Harman
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Grayson Murray
|12:39 PM
|John Peterson
|Vaughn Taylor
|Jon Rahm
|12:50 PM
|Francesco Molinari
|Billy Hurley III
|Seamus Power
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10:27 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Jones
|Fabian Gomez
|10:38 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Brad Fritsch
|Tyler Aldridge
|10:49 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Zach Johnson
|Ken Duke
|11:00 AM
|Spencer Levin
|Patton Kizzire
|Brandon Hagy
|11:11 AM
|Justin Lower
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|Jason Kokrak
|11:22 AM
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|Greg Owen
|Chris Kirk
|11:33 AM
|J.J. Henry
|Hudson Swafford
|Nick Watney
|11:44 AM
|Paul Casey
|Jason Bohn
|Chad Collins
|11:55 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|Martin Flores
|Steven Alker
|12:06 PM
|Brett Drewitt
|Ricky Barnes
|Hunter Mahan
|12:17 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Adam Scott
|Dustin Johnson
|12:28 PM
|Bryce Molder
|Curtis Luck
|12:39 PM
|Robby Shelton
|Miguel Angel Carballo
