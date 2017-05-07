Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Saturday May 6th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:27 am.

The field has been reduced to 80 by the cut which has been paired into 27 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Wells Fargo Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:27 AM Luke List Julian Etulain Martin Laird 10:38 AM Robert Streb James Hahn Phil Mickelson 10:49 AM Chez Reavie Seung-Yul Noh Daniel Berger 11:00 AM Brian Gay Byeong Hun An Zac Blair 11:11 AM Retief Goosen D.A. Points David Lingmerth 11:22 AM Mark Anderson Kyle Reifers Mackenzie Hughes 11:33 AM Tag Ridings Jonathan Randolph Kevin Tway 11:44 AM Shawn Stefani Emiliano Grillo Graeme McDowell 11:55 AM Smylie Kaufman Patrick Reed Pat Perez 12:06 PM Morgan Hoffmann J.B. Holmes Xander Schauffele 12:17 PM Nick Taylor Alex Noren Ben Martin 12:28 PM Brian Harman Rafa Cabrera Bello Grayson Murray 12:39 PM John Peterson Vaughn Taylor Jon Rahm 12:50 PM Francesco Molinari Billy Hurley III Seamus Power 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10:27 AM Ryan Armour Matt Jones Fabian Gomez 10:38 AM Lucas Glover Brad Fritsch Tyler Aldridge 10:49 AM J.T. Poston Zach Johnson Ken Duke 11:00 AM Spencer Levin Patton Kizzire Brandon Hagy 11:11 AM Justin Lower Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Jason Kokrak 11:22 AM Tyrone Van Aswegen Greg Owen Chris Kirk 11:33 AM J.J. Henry Hudson Swafford Nick Watney 11:44 AM Paul Casey Jason Bohn Chad Collins 11:55 AM Ryan Blaum Martin Flores Steven Alker 12:06 PM Brett Drewitt Ricky Barnes Hunter Mahan 12:17 PM Shane Lowry Adam Scott Dustin Johnson 12:28 PM Bryce Molder Curtis Luck 12:39 PM Robby Shelton Miguel Angel Carballo

