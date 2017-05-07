Wells Fargo Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Sunday May 7th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:05 am.

The Wells Fargo Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Patrick Reed is paired with Alex Noren in the last tee slot of round 4 at 1:45 pm.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The Wells Fargo Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Eagle Point Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:05 AM Chris Kirk vs. J.J. Henry 8:14 AM Ken Duke vs. Jason Kokrak 8:23 AM Miguel Angel Carballo vs. Lucas Glover 8:32 AM Hudson Swafford vs. Ryan Blaum 8:41 AM Justin Lower vs. Tag Ridings 8:50 AM Shawn Stefani vs. Curtis Luck 8:59 AM Brad Fritsch vs. Tyrone Van Aswegen 9:08 AM Matt Jones vs. James Hahn 9:17 AM Adam Scott vs. Ryan Armour 9:26 AM Luke List vs. Xander Schauffele 9:35 AM Grayson Murray vs. Seamus Power 9:44 AM Brett Drewitt vs. Hunter Mahan 9:53 AM Julian Etulain vs. Patton Kizzire 10:02 AM Bryce Molder vs. Robby Shelton 10:11 AM Paul Casey vs. Ricky Barnes 10:20 AM Nick Watney vs. Emiliano Grillo 10:29 AM Kyle Reifers vs. Jonathan Randolph 10:38 AM Retief Goosen vs. D.A. Points 10:47 AM Spencer Levin vs. Brandon Hagy 10:56 AM Tyler Aldridge vs. Daniel Berger 11:05 AM Ben Martin vs. Robert Streb 11:15 AM Chad Collins vs. J.B. Holmes 11:25 AM Martin Laird vs. J.T. Poston 11:35 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. John Peterson 11:45 AM Smylie Kaufman vs. Shane Lowry 11:55 AM Mark Anderson vs. Mackenzie Hughes 12:05 PM Brian Gay vs. Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 12:15 PM Chez Reavie vs. Zach Johnson 12:25 PM Morgan Hoffmann vs. Dustin Johnson 12:35 PM David Lingmerth vs. Graeme McDowell 12:45 PM Billy Hurley III vs. Phil Mickelson 12:55 PM Pat Perez vs. Nick Taylor 1:05 PM Zac Blair vs. Kevin Tway 1:15 PM Francesco Molinari vs. Byeong Hun An 1:25 PM Brian Harman vs. Vaughn Taylor 1:35 PM Jon Rahm vs. Seung-Yul Noh 1:45 PM Patrick Reed vs. Alex Noren

