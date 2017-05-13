Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman as Adeyinka Asekun resigns – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman as Adeyinka Asekun resigns
Daily Post Nigeria
Wema Bank Plc.​ has announced the appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a non-executive director, as the new Chairman of the Board. ​ ​This followed the resignation of its Chairman, Adeyinka Asekun, following his nomination as an Ambassador of the …
Adeyinka Asekun resigns as Wema Bank chairman, Babatunde Kasali replaces himWorldStage

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.