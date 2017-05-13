Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman as Adeyinka Asekun resigns – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Wema Bank Plc. has announced the appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a non-executive director, as the new Chairman of the Board. This followed the resignation of its Chairman, Adeyinka Asekun, following his nomination as an Ambassador of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
