Wema Bank holds AGM, launches Africa’s first fully digital bank – The Eagle Online
|
Wema Bank holds AGM, launches Africa's first fully digital bank
The Eagle Online
Wema Bank Plc on Wednesday held its Annual General Meeting during which the financial report for the year ending December 31, 2016 was presented to shareholders. As a future-thinking bank dedicated to continuously providing convenient banking …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!