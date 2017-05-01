Wema Bank introduces ALAT, says future of banking is branchless – Daily Post Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Wema Bank introduces ALAT, says future of banking is branchless
Daily Post Nigeria
Imagine the cost a Nigerian bank can save by not having a physical branch where hundreds of thousands are burnt in diesel monthly. We could see a bank that offers the best deals in the country, encouraging the unbanked population to get onboard …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!