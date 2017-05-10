Wema makes case for branchless banking – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Wema makes case for branchless banking
Wema Bank Plc has stressed the need for lenders to embrace branchless banking to save cost. The lender, which described it as the future of banking, has unveiled its first fully digital bank, ALAT. The ALAT, the bank said, signifies the beginning of a …
Wema Bank's Strive towards Futuristic Banking
