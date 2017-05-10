Wendy’s ‘Nugget Boy’ on Breaking Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter Record: ‘I’m Kind of Scared!’ – PEOPLE.com
|
PEOPLE.com
|
Wendy's 'Nugget Boy' on Breaking Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter Record: 'I'm Kind of Scared!'
PEOPLE.com
Carter Wilkerson may have dethroned Ellen DeGeneres to become the person with the most retweeted tweet of all time, but that doesn't mean he's feeling confident at the top. “I'm kind of scared,” Wilkerson told Today on Wednesday. “I'm going to have to …
16-year old from United States breaks the record for most retweets on a single Twitter tweet
US teen breaks internet record, spurred by love of nuggets
American boy breaks record for big re-tweet
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!