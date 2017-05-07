Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger Ends Mourinho’s 25 Match Unbeaten Run

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal ended Manchester United’s 25-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and kept up their hopes of securing a place in the top four. After a largely uneventful first half, Granit Xhaka opened the scoring with a deflected shot from distance, which looped over goalkeeper David de Gea. And they doubled their lead three minutes…

