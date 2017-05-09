Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger: I won’t work under anybody at Arsenal

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports

Arsene Wenger yesterday dismissed the possibility of working under a director of football at  Arsenal.

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger looks on during the match . Photo: AFP.

The Gunners are keen to create the position regardless of whether Wenger signs a new deal to stay next season and have begun sounding out potential candidates.

Asked by Standard Sport whether it was his understanding a director of football would be appointed, Wenger replied:   “No. I don’t know what ‘director of football’ means. Is it somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.

“Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that. I’m the manager of Arsenal Football Club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal Football Club, I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

 

Hello. Add your message here.