Wenger: I’ve Turned Down All Clubs To Remain Here

Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal, is yet to be decided and he insists he has rejected clubs to remain at Arsenal.

Arsenal finished the 2016-17 season on a low, finishing outside the top four for the first time in a long time under Wenger.

Arsenal still have the FA Cup against Chelsea to look on to as a trophy to win, with the Frenchman’s future still unknown.

Pressed again on the subject of his future after a 3-1 victory over Everton, the 67-year-old told BBC Sport: “I was focused on my job. I am professional. I love this club enough to do my best every single day.

“One thing you cannot question is my love for this club. I’ve turned down every club in the world to stay here.”

