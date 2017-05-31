Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension with Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Wenger had sparked by fears he might end his 21-year reign by delaying his decision over whether he would accept Arsenal’s offer of a new deal until the end of the season.

But after winning the FA Cup for a record seventh time on Saturday, the 67-year-old Frenchman hinted he would stay and the decision has now been made official following meetings with the Gunners’ board earlier this week.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere,” Wenger told Arsenal’s website.

The post Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

