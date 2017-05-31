Wenger Signs Two Years Contract Extension At Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that Arsene Wenger will remain at the club for two more years, after signing an extension till 2019.

The decision was made after Wenger met with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke yesterday.

Wenger’s future has been up for debate for majority of the season , and wiyh this being the first season they’ve not qualified for the UCL in 20 years, fans called for a new manager. That wish was not granted.

Following the announcement of his extension, the Frenchman told the club’s official website: “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful.

“We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season. I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

