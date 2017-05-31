Wenger stays, signs two-year deal with Arsenal – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Wenger stays, signs two-year deal with Arsenal
TheCable
Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal Football Club, has extended his stay at the club by sealing a two-year deal with the north London side. This is coming after the 67-year-old won a record 13th FA Cup for the English side. According to BBC, the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!