Wenger to decide future after FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his future at the club will be decided at a board meeting after the FA Cup final on 27 May.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has been with the Gunners since 1996 and his contract comes to an end this summer.

Wenger has faced numerous protests by Arsenal’s own supporters this season, calling for him to quit as boss.

“There are many aspects to be discussed at a board meeting. One is what happens with the manager,” he said.

“Of course I will be there. At the moment we should focus on the short term and what is going on on Sunday and in the cup final.”

The north London side face Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, the Gunners’ only hope of claiming a trophy this campaign.

But the season has been blighted by continuous questions surrounding his future at the club and banners from fans demanding he end his long association with the club. In their previous away game at Stoke, a plane was flown over the stadium which read “Wenger – out means out”.

With one game remaining in the league, they face a battle to qualify for the Champions League as they are currently in fifth position, a point adrift of Liverpool in fourth and three behind third-placed Manchester City, albeit with an inferior goal difference of five.

Arsenal host Everton in their final game on Sunday (15:00 GMT), while Liverpool welcome relegated Middlesbrough to Anfield and Manchester City travel to Watford.

Wenger added: “We have to do our job, we are professionals and want to win. We are on a good run and all we can do is win our game on Sunday. After that what happens to me is less important.

“I am here to serve the club and the best way to do that is by winning the next game.”

