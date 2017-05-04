Wenger unsure if Ozil embraces ‘challenge to be criticised’ – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Wenger unsure if Ozil embraces 'challenge to be criticised'
Goal.com
Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil attracts more criticism than most Arsenal players, but is unsure over the attacking midfielder's ability to handle it. Wenger: Man Utd's still dangerous despite injuries. The Germany international was heavily …
Wenger apologises for petulant Ozil, urges the Ox to stay
Don't say I don't care, says Arsenal's Ozil
Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal as he reconstructs driveway
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!