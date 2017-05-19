Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wenger’s Fate To Be Decided After FA Cup

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his future at the club will be decided at a board meeting after the FA Cup final on 27 May. The 67-year-old Frenchman has been with the Gunners since 1996 and his contract comes to an end this summer. Wenger has faced numerous protests by Arsenal’s own supporters this season,…

The post Wenger’s Fate To Be Decided After FA Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.