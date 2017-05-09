We’re being ignored, Itsekiri leaders tell FG

…..As Uduaghan, Lori-Ogbebor, others celebrate Alpha-May

By Charles Kumolu

PROMINENT Itsekiri leaders lamented, yesterday, in Lagos, that the ethnic group was being neglected by the Federal Government, noting that their non-violent disposition was being taken for granted.

They also cautioned the Federal Government against its dealings with those they said were masquerading as Niger Delta leaders and peace ambassadors.

These were the positions of participants at a lecture convened in Lagos by an elite Itsekiri social club, Alpha-May Club, in celebration of its 32-year anniversary.

The event which attracted prominent Itsekiri sons and daughters, was a platform to create more enlightenment about the history of the homogeneous tribe.

Those at the lecture, entitled The Itsekiri: People, Land and Crown, included Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former governor of Delta State; Mr. Aji Orugboh; Chief Luck Ereku, Chairman, Alpha May Club; Chief Edward Epoko, the Tolureju of Warri; Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers; Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, Editor-in-Chief/General Manager of Vanguard Newspapers and Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor .

Others were Chief Kofi Katey, Mr. Alex Eyengho, Chief Mene Brown and Pa J.O.S. Ayomike.

With the rendition of Itsekiri anthem, the event started with an opening speech by the Chairman, Alpha May Club, Chief Ereku, who spoke on the story of the 32-year-old club.

Chief Ereku chronicled how the club was established by 15 Itsekiri professionals in 1984, its fundamental objectives and contributions to the advancement of the Itsekiri nation.

‘’The Itsekiri land comprises islands around the Benin, Forcados, Escravos rivers and several acres of land in the Warri Township including the New Warri, known as Ogbe Ijoh, measuring over 350 acres. It covers the present Warri GRA; the present day Daudu in Warri measuring over 90 acres; all land generally known as Agbassa measuring over 350 acres; Okere, Ajamimogha, Ekurede Ugbuwangue, Ubeji, Egbokodo, Pesu, Odion, Merogun and other adjoining towns,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Chief Edward Ekpoko, said ‘’I will say to the Federal Government that Itsekiri are peaceful and law abiding people. We have contributed imensely to the development of this country. The history of Nigeria will not be complete without the Itsekiri people. It will appear that because we are a minority and apply only constitutional means in addressing our grievances, we are being ignored in the scheme of things. Even our peaceful disposition has been taken for granted and the government appears to listen only to those who have violent disposition, rewarding criminality at the expense of law-abiding citizens. If you can’t get Itsekiri right, you can’t get Nigeria right.”

