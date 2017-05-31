We’re Confident Of Beating Juve In UCL Final – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of Real Madrid’s chances in Saturday’s Champions League final, insisting his team will beat Juventus in Cardiff.

Madrid are seeking to follow up their LaLiga title success by claiming the Champions League for the second season in a row when they take on the Serie A champions, with no team having defended the title since Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan in 1989–90.

And Ronaldo, who hit hat-tricks against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, believes Madrid will claim their 12th European crown.

“On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final,” Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. “Too much humility isn’t good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

“On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final,” Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. “Too much humility isn’t good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

“They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win.”

“All the players have played this season and they have been intelligent decisions of the coach,” Ronaldo added.

“I feel very good, very good, a bit cold, but it’s better than having an injury. Better on the physical level than in the last few seasons, also because I played less, although I am the one who played the most matches in the team. I feel better than I have in the last few years and I hope to help the team with goals on Saturday.

“The final is won by scoring goals. We were very reassured to win the league and now we have a unique opportunity. We are in an extraordinary moment.

“We can get a double, defend the title and enter the history of the Champions League. It’s a big motivation and there’s only one step left.”

The post We’re Confident Of Beating Juve In UCL Final – Ronaldo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

