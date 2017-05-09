‘We’re not from Beverly Hills’, Ramos warns Atletico – Vanguard
Vanguard
'We're not from Beverly Hills', Ramos warns Atletico
Vanguard
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos insists the European champions will not be cowered by an intimidating atmosphere as they visit Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon for the final time on Wednesday. Ronaldo & Griezmann. Los Blancos are looking to seal …
