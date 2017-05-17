We’re not mocking Buhari’s anti-corruption fight but complementing It – Senate

The Senate, Wednesday, debunked the rumours that it is mocking the President Muhammadu Buhari-led anti-corruption fight.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki had, two days ago, stressed that the Senate is fully in support and also is contributing to the anti-corruption fight powered by President Buhari. According to him, ““When fighting corruption, I am convinced that prevention is better than cure.”

Saraki give the charge at the launch of Senator Dino Melaye’s book titled, “Antidotes For Corruption – The Nigerian Story.”

Corroborating the above, a statement from Senate said “Contrary to the views being expressed by some mischievous elements that Senate is mocking the anti-graft war of the Federal Government, there are more than enough proofs to show that the lawmakers are working to strengthen the anti-corruption process and institutions for increasing the efficiency of the war.”

“Senators definitely acknowledge the successes and achievements recorded so far by the Buhari administration in the bid to eradicate corruption. They acknowledge that a lot has been done in the last two years to eliminate this vice from the national psyche.”

“Available facts point to the fact that the Senators are really complementing the efforts of the executive arm in order to achieve better results. Today alone, two anti-corruption bills passed the second reading stage in the Senate and were referred to relevant committees for further action. The bills are : 1) the Proceeds of Crime Bill and 2.) Assets Forfeiture Bills. Both bills are private member bills sponsored by Senators. A third anti-corruption bill is already in the works.”

“Also, today, the Senate passed a motion in which it resolved that all statutory corporations should submit their budget estimates within two weeks and should refrain from spending money on capital projects. This is a strong move to block loopholes through which revenues due to government are being siphoned. That is sure one of the boldest moves to stop corruption in revenue generating agencies.”

“With all these moves, the Senators are backing their talk on fight against corruption with tangible action. Therefore, mischief makers who want to knock the heads of the executive and the legislature should desist from their dirty antics. These two arms are working from different angles to achieve a common purpose. The goal to eliminate corruption is shared by both arms of government.”

The post We’re not mocking Buhari’s anti-corruption fight but complementing It – Senate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

