We’re not part of IPOB’s sit-home order to mark Biafra Day – Anglican Clerics

The Archbishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has said that the clergy are not in support of the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to commemorate Biafra Remembrance Day.

Most. Rev. Chukwuma made this known at the Democracy Day celebration and second year anniversary of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu on Monday.

“Before I offer the opening prayer, let me first of all state the position of the clergy on the sit-at- home declaration by IPOB and MASSOB.

“We are not in support of the call. We advise all to ignore it and go about their legitimate businesses.”

Recall that the pro-Biafra groups had declared a sit-at-home order to all Ndigbo to mark the Biafra Remembrance Day billed for May 30.

The post We’re not part of IPOB’s sit-home order to mark Biafra Day – Anglican Clerics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

