We’re working to end herders/farmers clashes – Gov Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has said that he is collaborating with some governors to ensure that ranching is adopted as against open grazing to end the hostilities between herdsmen and farmers in the country. Ishaku who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo yesterday, said grazing reserves as being advocated in some quarters cannot solve […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

