West Bank votes in polls underlining Palestinian split
Daily Mail
West Bank votes in polls underlining Palestinian split
Palestinians in the occupied West Bank voted Saturday in municipal elections that underscored deep rifts between president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party and Islamist rival Hamas which runs the Gaza Strip. Their failure to reconcile is seen as a major …
