West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Could Drop Interest In Leeds Defender Charlie Taylor

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says the club will abandon their attempts to sign Charlie Taylor if they fail to reach a deal with Leeds.

Taylor can move on a free transfer but because he is under the age of 24 any club who signs him will have to pay Leeds a compensation fee related to his development.

Liverpool were ordered to pay Burnley £6.5m rising to a potential £8m after they took Danny Ings on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 and the Baggies want to negotiate a fee to avoid the possibility of an unexpected bill down the line.

Pulis said: “We wanted to find out what the price was to see if we’d be interested. If it’s going to go to tribunal, we don’t know what the price is and I think that takes us out of the game. You could go to tribunal and they could put an extraordinary amount of money on it and you’re stuck with it. It’s a risk that, at this moment, is not worth taking.

The post West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Could Drop Interest In Leeds Defender Charlie Taylor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

