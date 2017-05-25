West Brom join battle for Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho – Tribal Football
West Brom join battle for Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho
Tribal Football
The Sun says the Baggies have joined Everton and West Ham in the race for Iheanacho. The 20-year-old started just five matches this season and is expected to quit the Etihad in search of first-team football. Gabriel Jesus' arrival means there's even …
