Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

West Brom join battle for Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho – Tribal Football

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Tribal Football

West Brom join battle for Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho
Tribal Football
The Sun says the Baggies have joined Everton and West Ham in the race for Iheanacho. The 20-year-old started just five matches this season and is expected to quit the Etihad in search of first-team football. Gabriel Jesus' arrival means there's even

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.