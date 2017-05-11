West Brom v Chelsea preview: N’Golo Kante set to return as Blues seek to seal title – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
West Brom v Chelsea preview: N'Golo Kante set to return as Blues seek to seal title
SkySports
N'Golo Kante is set to return as Chelsea look to secure a second Premier League title in three seasons when they take on West Brom on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. The French midfielder missed last Monday's win over Middlesbrough with a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
