West Ham Confirm Pablo Zabaleta Signing On Two-year deal

West Ham United have completed the signing of former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a two-year deal.

Pablo Zabaleta has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, believed to be worth about £90,000 a week. This makes Zabaleta, 32, the first major summer signing of Slaven Bilic.

Zabaleta’s arrival will push Sam Byram down the pecking order while forgotten man Alvaro Arbeloa is set to leave the club.

‘This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club,’ Zabaleta told West Ham TV. ‘I hope I can give you good moments.

‘Of course, I come to the club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time.

‘Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done. It’s been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant.

‘Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I’ve been enjoying a lot as a player and of course for me it was probably the right time to move on.

‘Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League.

‘For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League and I’m ready for it and looking forward to it.’

