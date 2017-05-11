West Ham To Make Bid For Manchester City Defender Pablo Zabaleta

Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

Pablo Zabaleta has spent the last nine years at City but with his contract due to expire in the summer.

However, according to The Sun, the full-back has been offered the opportunity to link up with the Hammers on a deal worth £100,000 per week.

It has previously been claimed that West Ham were keen on Zabaleta’s teammate Bacary Sagna, but it seems that they have turned their attentions to 32-year-old Zabaleta.

He has only made a total of 16 starts in the Premier League and Champions League during the current campaign, but West Ham are looking to solve their problems in the position.

Neither Sam Byram nor Alvaro Arbeloa has been able to impress this season, while other players have been forced to deputise at other stages of the campaign.

The post West Ham To Make Bid For Manchester City Defender Pablo Zabaleta appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

