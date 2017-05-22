Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Western Cape declared a disaster area amid worst drought in more than a century – Times LIVE

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Western Cape declared a disaster area amid worst drought in more than a century
Times LIVE
Premier Helen Zille has declared the Western Cape a disaster area due to the relentless drought. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. In a statement on Monday‚ Zille's office said the province would maintain this status for three months. “The
Western Cape declared disaster zone amid droughtEyewitness News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.