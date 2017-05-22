Western Cape declared a disaster area amid worst drought in more than a century – Times LIVE
Western Cape declared a disaster area amid worst drought in more than a century
Premier Helen Zille has declared the Western Cape a disaster area due to the relentless drought. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. In a statement on Monday‚ Zille's office said the province would maintain this status for three months. “The …
Western Cape declared disaster zone amid drought
