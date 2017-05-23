Western Cape Human Settlements MEC says he didn’t know birthday gift was paid for by contractor – Times LIVE
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC says he didn't know birthday gift was paid for by contractor
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he is going to declare the gift of a R3,000 birthday cake after learning from the Sunday Times that it was paid for by a contractor who does business with his department.
