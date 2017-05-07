Wetang’ula will defend seat, Ford Kenya says – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Wetang'ula will defend seat, Ford Kenya says
The Star, Kenya
NASA principal Moses Wetang'ula will defend his seat as Bungoma senator on the Ford Kenya ticket, party officials have said. Speaking at a press conference in Bungoma town yesterday, the party officials led by Bungoma county secretary Peter Wakhuleka, …
