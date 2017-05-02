We’ve doubled enrolment of pupils —Gov el-Rufai

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that his administration has almost doubled the enrolment of primary school age children from 1.1 million to 2.1 million since he took over the governance of the state almost two years ago.

In a message to workers during this year’s May Day celebration, Governor el-Rufai commended workers in the state for their dedication to the development and unity of the state.

In a statement by Governor el-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor noted that workers in all sectors of the economy have continued to make great contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “The government appreciates the support of the workers since 2015. The successful launch of the Kaduna State Public Service Revita-lisation and Renewal Project owes much to the support and cooperation of our work force.”

The post We’ve doubled enrolment of pupils —Gov el-Rufai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

