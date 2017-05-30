Pages Navigation Menu

We’ve spent over N145bn on roads —Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike  of Rivers State has said that his administration  spent about N145 billion  on construction of roads, pedestrian walkways, bridges and underground drainages since it came on board two years.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in his address at a town hall meeting with the people of the state in Port Harcourt, adding that his administration was investing in street lights, provision of water and marine transport system.

“In the last two years, we have invested over  N145 billion to construct roads, bridges, pedestrian walkways and underground drainage systems.

“We are also investing in water, marine transport facilities and streetlights. We further reactivated street lights on all major roads in the state to improve the beauty of the city  and enhance security,”  he said.

Wike who appealed for cooperation from all in the state to move the state forward also drummed up support for fiscal federalism as a solution to the myriad of challenges plaguing the nation.

“We therefore, reiterate the overwhelming demand of our people for fiscal federalism and the allocation of more resources to the states and local governments.

“As I speak, all the core economic assets of the Federal Government located in the state, such as the Port Harcourt International Airport, the Port Harcourt Sea Port, Onne ports and Free Trade Zone as well as the East – West Road are either deliberately abandoned, under-utilized or in their worst state of disrepair,” he said.

