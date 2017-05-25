Wharf Road: Ministry awaits MoU signing, FEC’s approval

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has hinted that what was left now on fixing the wharf road in Lagos was to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding, MoU before proceeding to the Federal Executive Council, FEC for approval. The Minister, who explained that a couple of private companies had offered to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

