What Actually Happened Between Me and Tiwa Savage – Solid Star

Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star, speaks with TOFARATI IGE, on his career and other issues Can you share a bit of your childhood? I am an Isoko boy from Delta State. I was born and bred in the popular ghetto, Ajegunle, in Lagos. I am the last child and I have three siblings. …

The post What Actually Happened Between Me and Tiwa Savage – Solid Star appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

