What Buhari is doing to improve lives of Nigerians – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari led government would continue to work hard to improve their lives. APC listed government’s efforts in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration. The party commended workers for their support in […]
What Buhari is doing to improve lives of Nigerians – APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!